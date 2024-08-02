NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Acquired by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NXRT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $78,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $44.41 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.29). NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $64.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 65.37%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

