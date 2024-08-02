NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives $269.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $269.64.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NICE shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NICE from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of NICE opened at $176.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. NICE has a one year low of $149.54 and a one year high of $270.73. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.81 million. NICE had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 14.92%. Research analysts forecast that NICE will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in NICE by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in NICE by 135.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

