Northland Securities Cuts Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target to $50.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Northland Securities from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SYM. BWS Financial reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Symbotic from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Symbotic from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Symbotic from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.23.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Symbotic stock opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.95. Symbotic has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $62.37.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $491.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Symbotic will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $2,044,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $2,044,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,107 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,707. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Symbotic by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Symbotic by 11.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

