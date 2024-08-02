O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Natera by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 720,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,111,000 after acquiring an additional 159,993 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 1,043.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 90,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 82,514 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 145,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 73,419 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 90,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP boosted its holdings in Natera by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 65,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera stock opened at $103.00 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $117.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The business had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.19.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $53,592.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,314,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $53,592.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,314,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $3,137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,388,132.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,387 shares of company stock worth $12,684,836 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

