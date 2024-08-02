Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) PT Lowered to $20.00 at JMP Securities

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OCSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

OCSL opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $94.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 71,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

