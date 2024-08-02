Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Position Lowered by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas A. Stith III 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 3.3 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $203.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.05. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.49 and a 52 week high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.