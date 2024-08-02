Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.63.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ONB shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Old National Bancorp

Insider Transactions at Old National Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

In related news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $272,923.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,015.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Old National Bancorp news, insider Kendra L. Vanzo sold 20,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,868.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $272,923.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,015.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,424. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,279,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,176,000 after buying an additional 841,195 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,203,000 after buying an additional 1,263,060 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,776,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,952 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,544,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,923,000 after purchasing an additional 203,088 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,305,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after purchasing an additional 25,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ONB stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $20.43.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $750.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.