ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $297,948,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 5,247.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,463,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,017,000 after buying an additional 2,417,849 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $871,341,000 after buying an additional 2,153,295 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,351,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2,643.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,170,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,066 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $82.06 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

