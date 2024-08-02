Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Onsemi in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $71.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.01. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $107.16. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.69 and its 200-day moving average is $73.23.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth $516,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Onsemi by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 140,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Onsemi by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 70,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

