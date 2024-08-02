PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Up 4.2% on Earnings Beat

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $66.99 and last traded at $66.69. Approximately 7,523,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 14,500,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.00.

The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in PayPal by 1,194.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

