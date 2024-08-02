PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Upgraded at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PYPL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus raised shares of PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PayPal

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $65.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.21.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 930.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1,542.3% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 205,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,926,000 after purchasing an additional 193,008 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its holdings in PayPal by 0.7% in the second quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 331,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.4% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.8% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 37,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.