PEAK6 Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Veralto by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:VLTO opened at $106.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.83. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $107.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,355.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,355.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Honeycutt 13,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

