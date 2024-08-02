PEAK6 Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

PEAK6 Investments LLC cut its holdings in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,588 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Udemy were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $3,983,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,355,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,812,000 after buying an additional 495,380 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,928,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in Udemy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,234,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 116,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP raised its stake in Udemy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,218,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UDMY. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Udemy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Udemy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.95.

Insider Transactions at Udemy

In other news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $70,080.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 429,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,978.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Udemy news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $428,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,096,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,451,198.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $70,080.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 429,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,486 shares of company stock worth $740,941. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Udemy Trading Down 18.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $7.52 on Friday. Udemy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $16.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 25.00% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $196.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.83 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

