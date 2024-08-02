PEAK6 Investments LLC Has $119,000 Position in Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME)

PEAK6 Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Prime Medicine were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prime Medicine by 19.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prime Medicine by 14.2% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 33,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its stake in Prime Medicine by 733.3% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC lifted its stake in Prime Medicine by 13.5% in the first quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 85,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRME shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

Prime Medicine Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of PRME stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $15.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.