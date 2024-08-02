PEAK6 Investments LLC Has $199,000 Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

PEAK6 Investments LLC lowered its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,099 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in AMC Networks by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in AMC Networks by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 25,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $388,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,780.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 25,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $388,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,780.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Sherin III sold 3,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $46,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,238.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,348 shares of company stock worth $888,957 in the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. AMC Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $20.97.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.74 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMCX

AMC Networks Profile

(Free Report)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.