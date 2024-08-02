PEAK6 Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,253 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRP opened at $90.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.45. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $61.02 and a 52 week high of $102.00.

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.41 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 43.30% and a net margin of 62.93%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

