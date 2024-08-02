PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTBT. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bit Digital during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Bit Digital Trading Down 10.2 %

BTBT stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73. Bit Digital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $282.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 4.90.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Bit Digital had a net margin of 57.44% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $30.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.61 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bit Digital, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bit Digital Profile

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

