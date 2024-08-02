PEAK6 Investments LLC Sells 6,420 Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

PEAK6 Investments LLC lowered its stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,420 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,636,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,953 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,460,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,286 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,103,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 23.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,248,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,414,000 after acquiring an additional 988,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Janus International Group by 394.1% in the 4th quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 688,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after buying an additional 549,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JBI opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.95. Janus International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.90 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus International Group

In other Janus International Group news, insider Peter Frayser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Profile

(Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.