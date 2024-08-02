PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes $103,000 Position in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 100,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 41.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 74,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 44,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOSE stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. The company has a market cap of $378.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.38. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $4.81.

Eos Energy Enterprises ( NASDAQ:EOSE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EOSE shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.83.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

