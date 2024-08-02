PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes Position in Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 130,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Separately, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QUBT opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. Quantum Computing Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.50.

Quantum Computing ( NASDAQ:QUBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

