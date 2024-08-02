Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Loop Capital upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Loop Capital now has a $84.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $68.00. Pegasystems traded as high as $72.74 and last traded at $71.36, with a volume of 42840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.70.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Pegasystems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pegasystems from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Pegasystems from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on PEGA

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $45,277.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,064.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,752 shares of company stock worth $294,838. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,862,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,434,000 after purchasing an additional 90,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,369,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,067,000 after acquiring an additional 250,273 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,227,000 after acquiring an additional 31,925 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 625,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,561,000 after acquiring an additional 143,986 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 499,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,273,000 after acquiring an additional 218,599 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 83.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.55 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.