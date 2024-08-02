Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Lifted to “Outperform” at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PEGA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PEGA

Pegasystems Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $68.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.43 and a beta of 1.08. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $72.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.43.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Pegasystems news, Director Richard H. Jones 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard H. Jones 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $45,277.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,064.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,752 shares of company stock valued at $294,838. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,369,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,067,000 after buying an additional 250,273 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,925 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Pegasystems by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 14,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.