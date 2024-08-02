Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 49,006 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,937 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,006 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $52,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.6 %

AMZN opened at $184.07 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.38 and a 200-day moving average of $179.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.20.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,109,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,619,033 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

