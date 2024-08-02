Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Position Increased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Adero Partners LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PDM opened at $8.71 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.61). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $144.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.41 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

