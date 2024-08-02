Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $52.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 66.45% from the company’s previous close.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pinterest from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pinterest

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,040.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,304 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,001,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 8.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 929,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,966,000 after purchasing an additional 70,201 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 6.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth about $1,114,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 6.7% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.