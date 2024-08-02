Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Get Pinterest alerts:

PINS has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pinterest from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Pinterest from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pinterest

Pinterest Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE PINS opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.44.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $81,711.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $81,711.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,304. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,343,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,110,000 after purchasing an additional 994,848 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,116,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,818,000 after purchasing an additional 880,398 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,925 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,887,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,179,000 after purchasing an additional 64,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,179,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,592,000 after purchasing an additional 176,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.