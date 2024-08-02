Piper Sandler Boosts Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $48.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Varonis Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Varonis Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.33.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $130.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $12,854,863.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,715,662.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,779.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

