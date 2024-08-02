PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) PT Raised to $142.00 at JMP Securities

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

PJT Partners Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of PJT stock opened at $126.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.67. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $71.47 and a 12 month high of $136.90.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.93 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.12%. PJT Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PJT Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

