Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 9,714 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $31,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EG. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 67,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,662 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the first quarter worth $201,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Everest Group by 52.2% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 551.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 23,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after buying an additional 19,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Everest Group from $457.00 to $454.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.40.

Everest Group Price Performance

NYSE EG opened at $368.34 on Friday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $343.36 and a 1-year high of $417.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $381.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.63.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.97 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 24.80%. Everest Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Everest Group Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.