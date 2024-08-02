Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 276,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $33,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $597,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,044,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PATK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $125.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.82. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $136.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.47. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $933.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Articles

