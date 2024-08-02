Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,058 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.57% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $26,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,417,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 328,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,811,000 after buying an additional 70,089 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 894,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,261,000 after acquiring an additional 65,872 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $12,855,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $9,823,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $263.37 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.40 and a 52 week high of $277.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Asbury Automotive Group

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.