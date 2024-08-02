Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 492,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 283,355 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.89% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $24,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth $26,036,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,531,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $9,215,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 620,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,933,000 after purchasing an additional 132,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,943,000 after buying an additional 128,026 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, Director Peter T. M. Kong acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.51 per share, for a total transaction of $47,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,340.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $44.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.40. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.20 and a 52 week high of $59.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.19). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -67.23%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Further Reading

