Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 641.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 508,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439,911 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.18% of Stride worth $32,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 5,837.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stride by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on Stride from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stride presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Stride Price Performance

LRN stock opened at $74.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.71 and a 200-day moving average of $64.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.28. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.15 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

