Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,125,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,128 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $32,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 284,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,454.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.56.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $20.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.12. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 2.04.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.