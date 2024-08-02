Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,990,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,543 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $26,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 183,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $8.38 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

