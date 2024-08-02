Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $24.86 Million Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 803,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,594 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $24,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 100,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $26.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.47. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.06. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $44.32.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $211.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBIO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.73.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $28,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

