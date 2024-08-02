Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $25.54 Million Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,912 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,399 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.64% of Ormat Technologies worth $25,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 593.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ormat Technologies

In related news, Director David Granot sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $50,393.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ORA

Ormat Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $76.71 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.85 and its 200-day moving average is $68.80.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $224.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.38 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

About Ormat Technologies

(Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.