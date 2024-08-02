Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.47% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $32,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $55.92. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.34.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.18.
First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.
