Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.47% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $32,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $55.92. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.34.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.25). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.18.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

