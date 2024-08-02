Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,130 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.74% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $26,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,756,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,391,000 after buying an additional 63,375 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,047,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 764,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,437,000 after purchasing an additional 84,757 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 605,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,061,000 after purchasing an additional 30,288 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,739,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

PBH stock opened at $70.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.17. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.34 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 13.48%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

