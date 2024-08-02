Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New $32.71 Million Investment in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 535,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.13% of Praxis Precision Medicines as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.38.

Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $56.95 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.71.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.83). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 101.99% and a negative net margin of 5,711.85%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

