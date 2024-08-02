Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 19,453 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,453 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $31,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FRT stock opened at $112.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.76. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $85.59 and a one year high of $114.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.