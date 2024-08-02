Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 432,350 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 245.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,350 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $24,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Ally Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

Ally Financial Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $42.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day moving average of $38.75. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.