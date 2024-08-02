Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 13,738 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 462,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,738 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $31,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth $3,674,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,241,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,823,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 58.7% during the first quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.87.

Shares of ASO opened at $51.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.90 and a 200 day moving average of $60.43. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.73%.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $33,906.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

