Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 182,119 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 182,119 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Jabil were worth $27,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Down 3.3 %

JBL opened at $109.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.00. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.18 and a twelve month high of $156.94.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

