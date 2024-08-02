Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 50,907 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,907 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $26,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BJ. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 19.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 129,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares during the period. Delta Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $27,214,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at $733,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 98,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE:BJ opened at $87.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.74. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.08 and a fifty-two week high of $92.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.23.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,284. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $1,512,725.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,040.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,544 shares of company stock worth $6,273,484 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BJ

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.