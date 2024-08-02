Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 8,964 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,241,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,964 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.02% of Iridium Communications worth $32,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,727,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 290,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 99,150 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 79,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $51.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.19 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.01 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 266.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

