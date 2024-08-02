Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 979,988 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,594,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979,988 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $32,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DNLI. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.56. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNLI shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Insider Transactions at Denali Therapeutics

In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,404 shares in the company, valued at $761,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $31,682.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,038 shares in the company, valued at $435,425.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,146 shares of company stock worth $710,274 over the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

