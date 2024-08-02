Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,158 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.10% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $26,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,884,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,541 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 241,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after buying an additional 50,775 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 266,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,664,000 after buying an additional 44,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $66.84 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $108.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

