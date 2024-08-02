Private Management Group Inc. Has $551,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.20.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock worth $1,221,619,033 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $184.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.38 and its 200-day moving average is $179.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

