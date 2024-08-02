ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:BITO)

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,635,801 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 942% compared to the typical volume of 156,921 call options.

Get ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 9.1 %

NYSEARCA BITO opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.55. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $33.79.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.